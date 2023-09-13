News: Toyota and Hang Media Partner to Offer a Grand New and Connected Way to Watch The HBCU NY Classic From MetLife Stadium | CitizenWire

Watch Party connects fans with All‐Star HBCU alums Anthony Anderson, Isaac Keys, Edwin Moses, Aeneas Williams and more

NEW YORK, N.Y /CitizenWire/ -- Toyota, whose first‐ever 2024 Grand Highlander SUV touts "the best views from every row," will be offering fans the best viewing experience when Morehouse College faces Albany State University in the 2nd annual HBCU NY Classic football game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16. Teaming with HANG, the leading fan-athlete community, Toyota will be hosting a virtual watch party in which fans will mingle with athletes and celebrities in a video chat room while watching the action on TV. Howard University Class of '22 graduate and multiple Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, and Morehouse alums Isaac Keys, the actor and former NFL star and Edwin Moses, the renowned track and field champion, will watch from a Toyota suite at the game.



Anderson will be flipping the coin at the start of the game, which Toyota is sponsoring for the second straight year. He'll then head up to a skybox to socialize with fellow alums for what will be his fourth HANG party, following two HBCU Celebration Bowl HANGS as well as the Kentucky Derby. Isaac Keys- an ex‐linebacker who appreciates every inch of extra space-will be showcasing the roomier‐than‐ever 2024 Grand Highlander at Toyota's pre‐game YardFest at MetLife.



Joining Anderson, Keys and Moses virtually will be HBCU legend Aeneas Williams (NFL Hall of Famer and Southern University alum) as well as current NFL standouts Grover Stewart (Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle and Albany State graduate), Joshua Williams (Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and Fayetteville State alum) and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduates Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins four‐time Pro Bowl left tackle) and his protégé, Mark Evans II (New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle).



Hundreds of thousands of HBCU supporters are expected to join the HANG either on camera, via text thread or by watching the live stream on YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch.



"Toyota and HANG are a natural fit," said William Moore, VP/Media Director with Burrell Communications Group. "HANG watch parties create a comfortable space for the whole family to enjoy an amazing experience-just like the new Grand Highlander does. We're thrilled to be hosting an HBCU 'family reunion' where committed alumni, students and parents across the country can join the HBCU NY Classic without ever leaving home, while asking questions and swapping stories with legendary classmates and heroes. There's room to spare in a HANG, and in a Grand Highlander."



"The entire media industry is eager to engage audiences directly, and HANG has been ahead of the pack in understanding the power of eliminating the middleman," said Jon Klein, HANG's co‐founder and CEO and the former president of CNN/US. "We've learned that the glue connecting athletes, fans and brands is love-the fans' love of their teams and favorite players; the athletes' love of getting out from under the helmet to reveal the fully‐formed person inside and everyone's love of products that make their lives easier and more fun."



About Toyota



Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next‐generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America, who have contributed to the design, engineering and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.



Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.



About HANG



Hang Media, winner of the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award for best production innovation, is the leading celebrity‐fan community, with nearly one million views of each virtual watch party around majors ports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Since HANG's founding in September 2021, nearly 20 million sports fans have come face to face with their idols ‐ star athletes, performers, and influencers - while everyone watches the game on their own TV's. It's a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca‐Cola, Wells Fargo, MolsonCoors, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, and others.



Join the fun at https://letshang.live



MEDIA CONTACT:



LeslieAnne Wade



Hang Media



Lwade@wademediamanagment.com



917-751-7693



Learn More: https://letshang.live/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.