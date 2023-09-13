News: AADOM Presents Green Leader Award to Spodak Dental Group’s Erika Pusillo | CitizenWire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Henry Schein and the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) announced that Erika Pusillo, Practice Optimizer for Delray Beach-based Spodak Dental Group, has been selected as the recipient of the 10th Annual Green Leader Award. Pusillo was presented with the award at the recent 2023 AADOM Conference in Orlando, Fla.



The Green Leader Initiative aims to engage members in reducing the environmental impact of "business as usual" dentistry, which perfectly falls in line with Pusillo's goals for Spodak Dental Group's state-of-the-art, 13,000 square foot, LEED Gold Certified dental operations. In addition to optimizing the practice to take the very best care of the patients, she works to create an efficient, green and sustainability-focused workflow process that also takes the very best care of the team and the planet.



"It is such an amazing honor to be recognized as a Green Leader and use this platform to promote the many ways we all can be green leaders," said Pusillo, who has been with the practice since 2009. "There is always an opportunity to live out our company's core values and not only be a pioneer in the dental field, but also a pioneer in our community and for our planet as a whole."



Through many initiatives - past, present and future - Erika has remained resolute in her goal of providing the very best dental care in a green facility with a growing team, all while creating the smallest footprint possible. Her efforts include, but are not limited to, supporting businesses and suppliers that have both a sustainable mindset and a minimal impact on the environment, utilizing digital technology to reduce waste, using eco-friendly cleaning products, implementing waste- and water-reducing systems throughout the facility, and organizing beach cleanups and tree planting events for the team and community.



AADOM is the nation's largest educational and networking association dedicated to serving dental practice management professionals and fostering companionship and support for dental office managers. Its mission is to provide its members with resources, education, and networking opportunities to help them achieve the highest level of professional development.



The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.



