News: GPRS Launches New Safety Initiative to Address Aging Water, Wastewater Infrastructure | CitizenWire

MAUMEE, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) has announced a new safety initiative designed to help municipalities and facilities regain control of their water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.



Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week (WSDAW) will run October 23-27, 2023. GPRS water safety professionals will spend the week traveling the country to give free WSDAW safety presentations to government officials, facility managers, and other individuals and entities in charge of water and wastewater systems.



Additional safety information will also be shared throughout the week on both the GPRS and WSDAW LinkedIn pages.



GPRS' Senior Vice President of Marketing and SiteMap(®) Product Executive, Jason Schaff, explained that WSDAW is designed to help these groups take back control of their water and wastewater systems:



* Six billion gallons of water are lost daily in the U.S. due to defective subsurface water infrastructure. This is referred to as non-revenue water (NRW) and $2 billion of it trickles away into the soil or waterways each year



* 70,000 sanitary sewer overflows occur annually in the U.S.



* The average sewer pipe in the U.S. is 45 years old and at 81% capacity



* The United States' infrastructure scored a C- on the 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers Report Card



"Infrastructure in America is in bad shape," Schaff said. "Utility infrastructure and specifically sewer infrastructure is in bad shape. Water is becoming scarcer. WSDAW is positioned to help address some of these issues with simple and practical solutions."



He continued, "Money is literally leaking out of our pipes every day. There are some great, proactive approaches that WSDAW will bring to light - not only saving money, but increasing safety and decreasing project delays."



For more information about WSDAW or to sign up for a free WSDAW safety event, visit WSDAW.org.



About GPRS:



Founded by Matt Aston in 2001, GPRS Intelligently Visualizes The Built World(tm) by providing private utility locating, concrete scanning and imaging, 3D laser scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, and mapping & modeling services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States.



Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the company has a team of more than 400 elite Project Managers strategically stationed across the country, allowing them to respond to any jobsite, anywhere in the U.S., usually within 24 hours.



GPRS recently expanded its service offerings through the launch of SiteMap(r) (patent pending), a digital facility infrastructure management platform that offers clients the ability to easily and securely store and share their data, streamlining the lifecycle of projects and keeping them on time, on budget, and safe.



To learn more about GPRS and the services they offer, visit https://www.gprsinc.com.



To learn more about SiteMap(®), visit https://www.SiteMap.com.



