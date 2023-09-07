News: ACES Quality Management and ActiveComply Partner to Help Financial Services Firms Address Social Media Compliance and Quality Control Needs | CitizenWire

Partnership aims to create comprehensive monitoring and auditing system to ensure compliance, maintain loan quality and mitigate risk

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has expanded its partnership program with ActiveComply, a leader in social media monitoring and website archival for the financial industry. The combined partnership will leverage ActiveComply's SocialShield® tool with the ACES Quality Management & Control® Software platform to improve regulatory reporting and streamline audit workflow for mortgage lending.



"Social media is constantly evolving, and lenders often struggle to effectively monitor and audit loan officer activity, which is why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with ActiveComply," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Our technologies combined will empower our clients to more efficiently monitor social media activity as part of their overall compliance monitoring system in accordance with regulatory expectations and requirements."



ActiveComply's SocialShield® platform assists financial institutions in tracking company-affiliated social media profiles, monitoring those profiles for compliance and meeting regulatory archival requirements.



Key features include:



* Automated account discovery;



* Content alerts;



* Image scanning;



* Equal Housing logo detection;



* Missing Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) ID detection;



* Inappropriate language alerts;



* Executive reporting;



* Archiving; and



* On-going support for new hires and trigger terms.



"We have long admired ACES as the industry leader in quality control technology and are eager to partner with them," said Colby Berger, Chief Operating Officer at ActiveComply. "ActiveComply is leading the effort to keep financial institutions in compliance with the rapidly changing landscape of social media. Together, our companies' combined strengths help our clients improve compliance, create efficiency and ultimately increase revenue opportunities."



About ActiveComply:



ActiveComply was founded to help regulated institutions tackle the tremendous task of ever-growing compliance responsibilities. Working collaboratively with experts in the field - including compliance personnel, regulators, attorneys and other industry stakeholders - the company has developed a suite of solutions to help its clients confidently manage their social media, websites and remote work compliance. The company's software is built on more than 10 years of constantly evolving technology that has been used by more than 60 million professionals to date. This background, combined with experts in the compliance field, has resulted in powerful, easy-to-use and scalable tools that can save regulated institutions time, money and their reputations. To learn more, visit https://www.activecomply.com/.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.