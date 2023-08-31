News: The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, Inc. Extends Long-Standing Partnership with Sports Connect | CitizenWire

LEOMINSTER, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing global provider of sports technology, announced today that it has extended its partnership with The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, Inc. (Mass Youth Soccer), which will leverage the Sports Connect platform for its state and member club management. As strategic partners, both organizations are committed to supporting the members of Mass Youth Soccer to make soccer easy for volunteers, administrators, coaches, and parents.



"We are excited to continue to partner with Sports Connect. Our relationship has proven that Sports Connect is the best platform capable of managing our unique compliance needs and the most prepared to help our members," said Rob Holliday, Executive Director of Mass Youth Soccer. "Many Mass Youth Soccer programs already trust Sports Connect with their club management needs, and we are confident that our continued partnership will guarantee clubs the most innovative solution on the market along with unmatched support for the volunteers and administrators that make each season possible."



Member clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration, exclusive website designs, secure online payment processing, and much more.



"Mass Youth Soccer has been a long-standing partner of Sports Connect and we are honored to extend the relationship," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "For years, Mass Youth Soccer has supported US Soccer's efforts to make soccer the preeminent sport for all children, creating a lifelong passion and love for the game. Our partnership allows for continued innovation and resources that will serve our shared mission of giving more young players the opportunity to play sports."



With the expansion of its partnership with Mass Youth Soccer, Sports Connect now powers more than 20,000 sports clubs and leagues, and two million teams. Managing over $1 billion in payments annually, Sports Connect provides unprecedented scale and best-in-class technology with the goal of increasing sports participation and transforming the sports experience.



To learn more about Sports Connect features for Mass Youth Soccer, visit: https://sportsconnect.com/massachusetts-youth-soccer/.



About The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, Inc.:



Mass Youth Soccer, a nonprofit educational and service organization, is dedicated to the equitable and ongoing development of youth soccer players, coaches, referees, clubs, and leagues in an inclusive, unbiased, safe, affordable, and fun environment. To learn more about Mass Youth Soccer go to https://www.mayouthsoccer.org/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

