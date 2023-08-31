News: Sacramento SPCA Performs 300,000th Spay and Neuter Surgery | CitizenWire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Sacramento SPCA announced today that they hit a spay and neuter surgery milestone - altering the 300,000th animal in Sacramento since 2007. That's an average of nearly 19,000 animals a year - making the Sacramento SPCA one of the top clinics in the nation.



"Spaying and neutering is the most effective way of reducing pet overpopulation and the number of pets entering our region's shelters," said Kenn Altine, Sacramento SPCA CEO. "That's why the Sacramento SPCA opened the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center in 2021 - to immediately expand access to the public and our animal welfare partners in a time when all facets of animal welfare in our region and across the nation are struggling to keep up with demand."



The 300,000th animal to receive surgery at the Sacramento SPCA was "Mama Goose" - a feral cat who had given birth and raised kittens in a yard in Sacramento. She was trapped and brought to the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center at the Sacramento SPCA through the weekday Community Cat Clinic. Thanks to the Feline Spay and Neuter Fund, she was spayed at no cost to her trapper, and returned home.



The Sacramento SPCA serves the Sacramento region and beyond as a premier provider of low-cost spay and neuter services, collaborating with local rescue groups, feral and community cat caregivers, those in need, and the public to alter 20,000 animals annually.



The Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center dedicates every Sunday to the health and welfare of community cats, providing free surgeries to more than 70 cats in Sacramento County each week. The shelter also offers 10 surgical slots for Sacramento County cats Monday through Saturday at no cost, thanks the Sacramento SPCA's Feline Spay and Neuter Fund. In collaboration with and funded by Zoe K. McCrea, Kathy Lelevier & Richard Rose, Dr. Nancy T. Field, and Mary & Kevin Clark, this initiative was launched in August of 2022 to provide more spay/neuter surgery appointments for community cats outside of the Sunday clinics.



Thanks to the fund, the Sacramento SPCA has altered more than 4,000 community cats so far this year, 500 more cats than this time last year. Since 2007, more than 50,000 cats have been altered, vaccinated, and received flea/ear mite treatments through the shelter's trap, neuter, and return (TNR) program.



As the only full-service 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region providing no-cost spay/neuter services to feral and community cats 7 days a week, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. The Sacramento SPCA is local, independent, and not affiliated with any other SPCA or humane society, including the ASPCA. All funds stay right here in the Sacramento region - helping animals - and the people who love them - in our own communities.



To join the lifesaving efforts and support of the Feline Spay and Neuter Fund, visit https://www.sspca.org/ or contact Sarah Haney, Chief Development Officer, at 916-504-2805 or shaney@sspca.org.



About the Sacramento SPCA:



Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 131 years. The Sacramento SPCA provides compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. Visit https://www.sspca.org/ for more information and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



Learn More: https://www.sspca.org/

