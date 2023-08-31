News: ‘Aim for Excellence!’ HitPaw Launches its 2023 Back to School Bonanza and Prepares Great Gifts for You | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Along with the beginning of September, it indicates that a new school year is around the corner. To encourage students to try harder at school, HitPaw has launched the Back To School Bonanza Promotion! Moreover, HitPaw has prepared amazing gifts for participants, including iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Code, Best Discount and Coupon Codes!



100% TO WIN THE GIFT



By choosing & clicking the "Pawmoji," you can now unpack your gift!



All participants will have 1 chance for the lottery event, and can get 1 Extra chance to participate by sharing the event page to social media platforms such as Twitter or follow HitPaw on Facebook. The event will be valid until October 8, 2023.



Participants will have chances winning iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Code, Best Discount and Coupon Codes! Let HitPaw enlighten your creation in the new semester!



SAVE UP TO 40% WITH HITPAW CREATIVE BUNDLE



Along with the lottery and single-item discount, HitPaw also offers the best deal for video creation bundles this time.



You can enjoy up to 40% discounts of pairwise combinations of different AI products. Check the event page yourself and discover them!



BEST DISCOUNT FOR AI-POWERED PRODUCTS



All the products powered by AI are now having up to 30% discount! You could now buy:



* HitPaw Video Converter at $27.96/Year for Win & Mac Version



* HitPaw Photo Enhancer at $55.99/Year for Win & Mac Version



* HitPaw Video Enhancer at $69.99/Year for Win & $76.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Watermark Remover at $7.99/Year for WIn & $16.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Video Editor at $27.96/Year for Win & $32.16/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Photo Object Remover at $23.09/Year for Win & $27.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Video Object Remover at $41.99/Year for Win & $48.99 for Mac



* HitPaw Voice Changer at $25.16/Year for Win & $32.16/Year for Mac



HOW TO PARTICIPATE



For more information or to participate in this event, please visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/back-to-school.html



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit:



https://www.hitpaw.com/



https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



Our Social Media



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hitpaw



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.