News: New York City Mayor Eric Adams, UN Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming, Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel, Bezos Earth Fund President & CEO Andrew Steer, Former Estonian President Kaljulaid, and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines to join 2023 Concordia Annual Summit | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The 2023 Concordia Annual Summit is taking place on September 18-20, 2023 at the Sheraton New York Times Square during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The leading public-private sector forum alongside the UN General Assembly, the Concordia Annual Summit upholds a remarkable legacy of uniting heads of state, policymakers, business executives, NGO leaders, entrepreneurs, and activists for over a decade.



This year's gathering will establish market-led solutions to the greatest challenges of today, including the pivotal role of the private sector in combating disinformation to urgent issues like mental health, environmental sustainability, and emerging technologies.



SPEAKERS INCLUDE:



Hon. Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York; President Kersti Kaljulaid, Former President of Estonia; Jason Buechel, CEO, Whole Foods Market; Andrew Steer, President & CEO, Bezos Earth Fund; Hon. Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General, United Nations; Hon. Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Barbara Humpton, President & CEO, Siemens USA; Richard Buery, CEO, Robinhood Foundation, Hon. Reta Jo Lewis, President & Chair, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Rt Hon. Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta; John Koudounis, CEO, Calamos Investments; Dr. Bernd Montag, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Healthineers; Amb. Carlos Pascual, Senior VP, Geopolitics & International Affairs, S&P Global; Holly Copeland, Executive Director, CSR, Sustainability & Impact, Horizon Therapeutics; Dr. Andrew "Drew" Otoo, President, Global Vaccines, Merck; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President, Republic of Guyana; Hon. Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State; Juliana Olayinka, London Bureau Chief, Channels Television; Alex Amouyel, President & CEO, Newman's Own Foundation; Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; H.E. Dritan Abazović, Prime Minister, Republic of Montenegro; Dave Regnery, Chair & CEO, Trane Technologies; Amy Pope, Director-General Elect, International Organization for Migration; and, Elmo, The Muppet, Sesame Street.



View all confirmed speakers and the agenda:



https://www.concordialive.com/annualsummit23/speakers



https://www.concordialive.com/annualsummit23/4179467



"Concordia's unwavering nonpartisan status and convening power give us a critical responsibility to address the biggest issues of our time," commented Concordia's Co-Founders, Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis. "We feel this responsibility now more than ever before, at a time when the partisan divide we're witnessing in the United States-and indeed in so many other parts of the world-threatens to erode the spirit of cooperation and trust in our institutions. At Concordia, we believe the path forward requires rebuilding this trust and creating confidence in the power of community. Over three days in New York City, our 13th Annual Summit will hear from dozens of business, government, and NGO leaders to define the biggest challenges and prompt solutions. We all have a role to play, so we urge individuals and organizations to join us in this collective effort."



Concordia's Programming Sponsors are: Libra Group (Founding Sponsor); Calamos Investments, Meta (Principal Programming Sponsors); Merck, Siemens Healthineers (Lead Programming Sponsors); APCO, AT&T, BHP, ExxonMobil, Horizon Therapeutics, Salesforce, TC Energy, Trane Technologies, McDonald's (Patron Programming Sponsors); United Airlines (Travel Sponsor).



Concordia's Programming Partners are: Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum (Principal Programming Partner); AB InBev Foundation, CARE USA, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation, International Copper Alliance, Knight Foundation, Movement Health Foundation, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Operation Smile, Stop TB Partnership, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, Word Vision (Lead Programming Partners); International Medical Corps, Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, Mayor's Office of International Affairs, USA For International Organization For Migration, U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships (Patron Programming Partners).



To attend the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit, register here ( https://www.concordialive.com/annualsummit23/begin ) for a $2000 All Access Pass, $800 General Access Pass, or $250 Wednesday-only Pass, or sign up to Concordia's organizational membership program.



For press enquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at rlockheart@concordia.net.



About Concordia:



Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.



Learn More: https://www.concordia.net/

