News: Direct Mail Benchmark Report reveals 89% of marketers have increased or maintained direct mail investments in the last year | CitizenWire

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- New industry research commissioned by SeQuel Response and conducted by ISG Research shows 89% of marketers have increased or maintained direct mail investments in the last year, up 3% from 2022 data.



The 2023 Direct Mail Marketing Benchmark Report provides an analysis of the current direct mail marketing landscape and its effectiveness, showcasing data collected from both B2B and B2C marketing leaders and consumers. The full report is available at https://www.sequeldm.com/directmailreport.



In challenging environments, marketers are expected to demonstrate increased faith in the marketing channels that reliably deliver measurable response rates and conversions. Looking at direct mail specifically, strong channel performance continues to justify consistent spend year over year. Additional findings from the report indicate marketers aren't the only ones who trust direct mail to reach their audience. Consumers of all ages are embracing the offline channel to engage with new brands and services.



* Despite a digital world, direct mail remains both relevant and impactful: 70% of marketers report that direct mail performance has improved, up 5% from 2022.



* Marketers are increasingly weaving direct mail into their omnichannel strategies: 91% of respondents report that integration positively impacts campaign performance.



* Direct mail fights digital ad fatigue: 69% of consumers engage with mail each week.



* Audience targeting and data access limitations are top on the list of challenges for mailers: 50% of marketers are concerned about reaching their audiences due to increased data security regulations.



About SeQuel Response:



SeQuel Response has quickly become the go-to direct response advertising agency for growth-oriented consumer brands looking to launch and rapidly scale their direct mail and digital marketing campaigns. SeQuel's commitment to investing in clients' success and shaping the future of direct response marketing continues to deliver exceptional results and position the agency as an industry leader. SeQuel is ranked as a top marketing agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S.



Learn more at: https://www.sequeldm.com/.



