News: HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.8.0 Released: Major Update Provided! The Ultimate Solution for Video Enhancing | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.8.0, and has provided major updates! This new version comes with advanced features that will enable you to create professional-looking videos with ease, make your videos more vibrant and appealing!



LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:



* Model Download



One of the most exciting additions to the new version is the model download function. You can choose to download the video enhancement model you want. This greatly reduces the memory size of the product, making it faster when downloading and installing the product. This means users can now access more templates and effects to make their videos more engaging and visually appealing.



* Preview Duration



The latest version has upgraded the preview duration from 45 frames (about 3 seconds) to up to 75 frames(5 seconds)! This will make your preview experience better for viewing the enhanced video effect even you are using the free version.



* Frame Interpolation Model



Another impressive feature in the new version is the Frame Interpolation Model. This feature helps you to add extra frames between existing frames, making motion blur videos smoother.



* Video Stabilize Model



The Video Stabilize Model is another exciting addition to HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.8.0. This feature helps you to stabilize shaky footage, making it smoother and more professional-looking. With this feature, you do not need to worry about shaky footage shot in any situation.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Video Enhancer is compatible with both Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 or later, making it accessible to a wide range of users.



HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.8.0 is easy to use, even for those who are new to video upscaling. You can also try out the new features for free during the trial period before deciding to purchase the software. With its advanced features and ease of use, HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.8.0 is the ultimate solution for blurry videos.



For more information, you can visit:



https://www.hitpaw.com/hitpaw-video-enhancer.html



https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer.html



https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer-mac.html



https://www.hitpaw.com/event/anniversary.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more about HitPaw, you could visit:



https://www.hitpaw.com/



https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



