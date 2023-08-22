News: 3 Steps to Play Pokémon GO Location without Walking with MocPOGO | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Pokémon GO is holding the biggest event: Pokémon GO Fest 2023. There were many saddened users who were unable to travel to specific cities for the event. Also, this event also saw the release of new Pokémon which is very attractive to players. There are many restrictions for the players, says software developer MocPOGO.



Pokémon GO always inspires players to go outside to experience nature and the hundreds of Pokémon gives a great desire to explore, that's why this AR game is popular in the young group. However, this game is also affected by many factors such as weather and regional reasons. Many players are unable to go out or reach the designated areas to catch Pokémon. So, is it possible to play Pokémon GO at home?



Well, you can play Pokémon GO without moving by changing location in the game. And MocPOGO - Location Changer will be the best solution.



Can You Play Pokémon GO without Walking?



While we still support players playing Pokémon outdoors, there will always be special circumstances. Such as if you have to go to another city to catch the region's Pokémon or can't go out in bad weather. Luckily, you can play Pokémon GO without walking at home.



By spoofing Pokémon GO location through the location changer app you can easily achieve that. Have no idea which one is the safest one? Let's show you the Pokémon GO spoofing app trusted by tens of thousands of players.



An Easy Way to Play Pokémon GO without Walking on iOS and Android



Many Pokémon GO spoofer apps are required to jailbreak your device and may cause the account ban. With MocPOGO - Location Changer you will never worry about these problems. You can spoof location in Pokémon GO in a click without any hassle.



Featured Highlights



* Spoofing Pokémon GO Location on iOS and Android without jailbreaking in clicks.



* Display cooldown timer after spoofing location to avoid account blocking.



* Hatch eggs without walking by using the two-spot feature to simulate GPS movement.



* Join remote raiding for free, no remote raiding pass required.



* Collect or import GPX files to walk the specific route.



* Support iOS 16 and Android 13



* Support up to 15 devices at the same time.



Steps to use MocPOGO - Location Changer to play Pokémon GO without moving



1 - Download and install MocPOGO app or apk on your device.



2 - On the main interface, you can enter the virtual location to change location.



3 - Your Pokémon GO location will be teleported to that place immediately.



With only a few steps you can spoof Pokémon GO locations without any trouble.



LEARN MORE: https://mocpogo.com/change-location/pokemon-go-spoofer-ios/



About MocPOGO



MocPOGO is a software company specializing in location change, created this powerful location changer after an in-depth study of users' location change needs. MocPOGO has helped more than 100,000 users in 100+ countries.



Learn More: https://mocpogo.com/

