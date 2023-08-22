News: FormFree joins ACUMA as an affiliate member | CitizenWire

FormFree seeks to equip credit unions with resources to provide more inclusive pathways to homeownership

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced it has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. Through its membership, FormFree aims to help credit unions provide more inclusive pathways to homeownership by introducing them to residual income analytics, a methodology for gaining enhanced insight into borrowers' ability to repay loans.



FormFree develops cutting-edge technology that helps lenders better understand credit risk, particularly for historically underserved borrowers that have no credit history, thin credit files and lower credit scores. Passport® enables borrowers to share their Financial DNA with lenders, which is comprised of consumers' direct-source financial data. FormFree's patent-pending Residual Knowledge Income Index™ (RIKI™) enables lenders to assess consumer creditworthiness with an innovative combination of cashflow and residual income analysis - methodologies that support more inclusive credit decisions.



"Credit unions play an important role in helping the communities they serve to build wealth and buy homes," said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler. "It is my hope that joining ACUMA will allow us to enable credit unions to extend financing to more creditworthy members by gaining a deeper understanding of their true ability to pay."



ACUMA is an organization dedicated to helping credit unions optimize their real estate financing services. ACUMA member organizations include federal- and state-chartered credit unions and Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs), mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors and investment banking firms and mortgage technology firms.



"Our organization serves as a vital resource in creating opportunities for credit union professionals and their primary suppliers to network, share knowledge, build relationships and grow market share," said ACUMA President Peter J. Benjamin, CMB. "We are delighted to introduce an extra asset to our members and extend a warm welcome to FormFree."



FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before with its patented Passport® product, which opens doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer's true ability to pay (ATP®), and patent-pending Residual Knowledge Income Index™ (RIKI™), an innovative method for evaluating consumer creditworthiness based on residual income analysis. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



The American Credit Union Mortgage Association is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to credit unions and mortgage lending. ACUMA provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes, and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA's goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, provide them with a pathway to the American dream of home ownership. ACUMA brings together the shared real estate lending and financing interests of hundreds of credit unions and CUSOs. ACUMA member organizations include federal and state charted credit unions and CUSO, mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms, and technology companies. Visit ACUMA's website at https://acuma.org/ for more information.



