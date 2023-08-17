News: TechGen Consulting, Inc. Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 For The 4th Time in A Row at No. 4492 | CitizenWire

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Inc. revealed today that TechGen ranks No. 4492 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"Our success is the result of our team members who care deeply about providing great service to our clients. I'm extremely excited we made the 2023 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list!" said Reid Johnston, Founder at TechGen Consulting, Inc.



The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.



For complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.



"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."



About TechGen Consulting, Inc.



Since 2000 TechGen has been helping small to mid-sized businesses grow and maintain their scalability through technology. TechGen is an award-winning managed service provider delivering customized and responsive IT solutions that accelerates business growth, improves employee productivity, and strengthens cybersecurity. TechGen is committed to providing exceptional technical support and systems management to every client. They also take pride in solving business technology gaps quickly, affordably, and reliably.



Learn more: https://techgen.com/managed-it-services/



Learn More: https://techgen.com/

