News: For the 5th Time, Aligned Makes the Inc. 5000 at No. 2999 | CitizenWire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Aligned Technology Solutions ranks No. 2999 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"Aligned Technology Solutions is thrilled to accept this prestigious award from Inc.," said Don Sauer, a co-founder of Aligned. "Securing our fifth consecutive position on an Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the exceptional skills of our dedicated team and the unwavering trust bestowed upon us by our remarkable clients."



The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.



"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."



"It's truly an honor to work with such skilled IT and cybersecurity professionals," said Gar Whaley, Aligned co-founder. "Their expertise allows Aligned Technology Solutions to be innovative, provide new job opportunities, and most importantly, deliver proven IT strategies that help our clients grow and secure their organization."



About Aligned Technology Solutions



Aligned is an award-winning service provider that has supported organizations in leveraging and managing their technology since 2010. Businesses gain a powerful marketplace advantage when they partner with Aligned because they gain access to the latest in IT outsourcing, cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions. A core belief demonstrated by the Aligned team is that all partners deserve world-class concierge care from highly skilled professionals. Aligned achieved a notable accomplishment in June 2023, ranking 33rd on Channel Futures' esteemed list - MSP 501. In August of the same year, the organization made further strides in its security journey by obtaining the sought-after CompTIA Security Trustmark+ certification.



Leaders that want to maximize their IT - and allow it to become a truly strategic asset to their organization - partner with Aligned. For more information, visit our Aligned Technology Solutions website or follow us @AlignedTechnologySolutions on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



LEARN MORE: https://www.myalignedit.com/



