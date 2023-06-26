News: Hi Texture Salon Set to Host 3rd Annual Teen Texture Camp | CitizenWire

Teen Texture Camp is a free back-to-school style workshop is designed to empower and equip teens with the knowledge and skills to understand their texture, care for their hair and build self-confidence

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Award-winning hair salon, Hi Texture Salon, is gearing up to host the third Annual Teen Texture Camp. This year's event is scheduled for July 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will learn basic hair regimens and go-to hairstyles to take them through the school year.



The tween and teen years are when most youngsters start to become self-aware and desire independence to style their hair. But people with curly/coily hair face a unique challenge because it requires a lot of patience and skill to create a style that will let them stand out for the right reasons. Sadly, a teen's hair is often the source of poor self-image and lack of self-confidence. But the team at Hi Texture Salon has stepped in to resolve this age-old problem.



Touted as a free back-to-school style workshop, Teen Texture camp is a half-day camp for tweens and teens between the ages of 10-16. The camp is designed to equip attendees with the skills and knowledge to build a strong foundation for caring for their hair. Resident stylists at Hi Texture Salon will empower the teens with information about texture and products, basic hair regimens, cleansing and conditioning, and hands-on skills for executing two-strand twists, flat twists, Wash-and-Gos, and more.



Owner at Hi Texture Salon, India Bertin, said: "When you're a tween or teen, hair is everything. For the team at Hi Texture, this is more than a camp. This is a service to our community. We are equipping the next generation of women and men to embrace their texture and wear it confidently."



One parent, Shameka B., summed up the overall impact of the camp on her daughter. She said: "My daughter had been struggling with her self-esteem during her first year of middle school. After the camp, she was inspired and learned how to take care of her hair."



Registration for the Teen Texture Camp is now open; however, spaces are limited. To register email india@hitexturehair.com.



