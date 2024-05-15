News: Matrix Leads Capital Raise for G&M Oil Company | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix"), a leading, independent investment bank, announces that it served as lead advisor on G&M Oil Company's ("G&M" or the "Company") syndicated debt financing.



Established in 1969, G&M Oil is one of California's largest independently owned fuel retailers with over 200 locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Ventura Counties. The Company maintains successful partnerships with Chevron and ExtraMile and has been consistently lauded for its outstanding performance in their Retail Excellence programs.



Adam Sparks, General Manager of G&M commented, "We were fortunate to work with Matrix to structure and intermediate this important financing. Their experience, expertise, and objective approach were critical to securing capital on terms that were very attractive to the Company."



Matrix provided capital advisory services to G&M, which included financial modeling, assessment of optimal financing strategy, selection of capital providers, and negotiation of the transaction. The financing was managed by John Whalen, Head of Matrix's Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group; Ryan Weir, Director; and Garrett Novotny, CFA, CPA, Senior Analyst.



Scott Olson, Director of Strategy & Corporate Development of G&M stated, "The Matrix team delivered outstanding support and insight throughout the process. Their dedicated and adaptable approach, coupled with their robust execution, ensured a favorable result for all involved. Their expertise was critical to a successful outcome."



Mr. Whalen added, "We deeply value the trust G&M placed in us to guide them through this capital raise. G&M is a best-in-class operator and this transaction is a testament to the Company's strong profile. In addition to providing the Company with significant structural latitude, the new capital base will support G&M's immediate and long-term growth initiatives. We couldn't be more pleased to support G&M Oil - truly a privilege to work with them!"



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions.



Our industry focused, dedicated sector advisory groups serve clients in the automotive aftermarket, downstream energy & convenience retail, healthcare and outdoor recreation & marine markets. Our broad sector advisory groups serve clients in a wide range of industries including business services, consumer, diversified industrials, restaurants and transportation & logistics.



For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC



Learn More: https://www.matrixcmg.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.