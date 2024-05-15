News: Empowering Women in Finance: Financial Women of San Francisco Announces Scholarship Winners | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated for more than 60 years to advancing the careers of women, names ten students from Bay Area colleges and universities as its 2024 scholarship recipients. FWSF has awarded over $3 million in scholarships over the past 35 years to more than 325 Bay Area women.



FWSF's scholarship program aims to support and empower women pursuing careers in finance and accounting, industries historically dominated by men. By providing financial assistance and mentorship opportunities, the program seeks to break down barriers and foster a more inclusive environment for women in these fields.



"We are delighted to recognize the outstanding achievements and potential of these remarkable women," said Sue English Mazzetti, President of Financial Women of San Francisco. "Each of our scholarship winners has demonstrated not only academic excellence in finance and accounting, but also a deep passion for helping their communities. We are confident they will make significant contributions to the industry and serve as inspiring role models for future generations. And we are so grateful to our sponsors for helping to make these scholarships happen."



The FWSF scholarships - $10,000 for undergraduate and $15,000 for graduate students - support each recipient's educational goals. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients also receive mentorship from FWSF members and the opportunity to attend career development and networking events with an FWSF membership.



Each recipient is an academic and community leader whose goals align with FWSF's mission to empower and support women in finance. These ten inspiring winners will be honored at the FWSF Scholarship Awards Ceremony, coming up on June 6 in San Francisco. Financial Women of San Francisco congratulates the 2024 scholarship winners!



2024 Graduate Scholarship Recipients:



* Vira Aleksandrova - Santa Clara University



* Linyue (Evelyn) Chen - Stanford Graduate School of Business



* Ruth Mbanali - University of California, Berkeley



* Yvonne Mondragon - University of California, Berkeley



* Kavya Tiwari - University of San Francisco



2024 Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients:



* Angelica Mendoza Buncio - Saint Mary's College of California



* Morgan Newkirk - Dominican University of California



* Jouel Anyeng - St. Mary's University of California



* Kaitlyn Staats - Santa Clara University



* Sherlene Su - University of California, Berkeley



For more information about FWSF or to become a member, click here: https://financialwomensf.org/membership/



For more information please visit https://financialwomensf.org/ or follow the Financial Women of San Francisco on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



About Financial Women of San Francisco:



For over 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco has sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.



The organization's membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies, and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters, and marketers.



Learn More: https://financialwomensf.org/

