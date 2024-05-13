News: Home to the Greatest Snow on Earth, Destination: Scientology, Salt Lake City | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13, 2024.



DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, SALT LAKE CITY



Standing amidst the stunning Rocky Mountains, Salt Lake City is home to some of the best skiing in the world and a place where community bonds are cherished. The Church of Scientology works with all faiths to help build a brighter future for all Salt Lakers.



The picturesque mountain town, founded by pioneers in the 1840s in the name of religious freedom, is open to all faiths. In this episode, viewers are invited into the Church of Scientology, located just one mile from the city center on iconic South Temple Street. Beyond Salt Lake's religious significance, viewers will also quickly see how the city earned its slogan, "The Greatest Snow on Earth," and why it draws skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Beyond the stunning vistas and world-class ski resorts, Salt Lake City is home to the Sundance Film Festival, the largest and most prestigious independent film festival in America. The Church of Scientology helps keep the pioneering spirit of the city alive by working with a number of government and community organizations to envision and collaboratively build a better world.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



