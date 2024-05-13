News: Self Service Kiosk Machine Industry News May 2024 | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- This week the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago starts. Booth 5536 (near Square and Toast) will have 6 different demos from the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA). See the Clover POS kiosk integrated with the Samsung VXT digital menus. Also a Square kiosk with that same integration. Both of those will demonstrate the new configurable AI Assist for increased upsell. ROI data based on the already current deployments is available. AI which isn't just just up and coming, but up and running.



A transparent OLED self order kiosk by Pyramid is being introduced along with their new low cost Swift 24 kiosk. The Swift can be upgraded later to a 32 inch touchscreen which is notable. TPGi will show their JAWS Kiosk. This is the same accessibility software used by McDonalds, the SSA and others.



NRA show info: https://directory.nationalrestaurantshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=62520315



Featured:



* Preview of InfoComm 2024 - See 22Miles, Peerless-AV, LG Business and Panasonic to name some. It's the biggest AV show of the year (along with ISE in Barcelona)



* New and used parts on kiosk marketplace by SuzoHapp. Also we provide latest pricing on robot servers ($5000) and electronic lockers.



* Subscribe LinkedIn Tech View + our monthly newsletter (no ads)



POSTS



* Transparent OLED Kiosk for Self- Order



* Restaurant Accessibility is Win Win



* Revolutionizing User Session Security in an AI-Driven World



* Advanced Kiosks - Facelock & FormFlow Announced



* Cryptocurrency ATMs and Why Criminals Love Them



* Swift Kiosk - Cost-Efficient Kiosk Machine



* ADA Kiosk Accessibility Multi-Point Checklist - Draft 2024



* Restaurant Robotics - Delivery Robots



* Self Checkout Second Wind Thanks to Retail Theft



* NCR Self-Checkout Walmart - Let's Do The Numbers!



* Payment Kiosk News - Credit Card Kiosk



* Parcel Locker and Smart Lockers



* Credit Card Interchange Settlement - Who Came Out Ahead?



* Surplus Kiosk Parts & Gaming Parts For Sale



* Self Ordering Kiosk AI Assist - Clover



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.



About Kiosk Industry



Kiosk Industry is the source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a "co-op" of over 500 companies.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly emails. Learn more at: https://kma.global/



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.