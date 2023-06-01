News: The Mortgage Collaborative Names Melissa Langdale President | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that it has named active board member Melissa Langdale president. A member of TMC's board since 2021, Langdale's two-decade career spans the mortgage, real estate and construction industries, including executive roles in sales, marketing, operations, compliance, risk, secondary/lock desk and quality control.



"Melissa Langdale is clearly the right fit at the right time for TMC," said TMC Chairman and co-founder David Kittle, CMB. "Her deeply relevant experience, demonstrated leadership qualities and forward-focused vision will enable our Collaborative to achieve its next level goals."



In addition to Langdale's broad professional accomplishments, she has frequently received peer-selected awards from grassroots organizations including home builders, mortgage professionals and the mortgage trade media.



"As a long-time admirer of TMC's lender-centric mission, its expert leadership and its professional staff, I'm honored to be selected to serve as its president," said Melissa Langdale. "It has been both a privilege and a growth opportunity to be an active member and to serve on TMC's board. Our industry is evolving through the current market conditions and the ever-changing technology landscape and I look forward to working with TMC's team to grow our value to members during that evolution."



A Clemson alumnus, Langdale earned her B.S. in Health Administration.



About The Mortgage Collaborative:



Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.



