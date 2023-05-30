News: Barb Lockert shares Time-Saving Tips and Tricks to make Baking Easy | CitizenWire

EDMONTON, Alberta /CitizenWire/ -- Author and entrepreneur Barb Lockert is excited to announce the release of her new cookbook, "Easy Baking in Barb's Kitchen" (ISBN: 978-0228885313; May, 2023). This cookbook offers easy-to-follow recipes and time-saving tips and tricks for bakers of all levels.



With over 40 years of baking knowledge, Barb shares her expertise in a way that is easy to understand and replicate. Her book is perfect for anyone looking to improve their baking skills, whether you're a novice or a pro.



Barb's passion for cooking and baking has led her to teach cooking classes for 33 years, and she has appeared on local and national television, sharing her recipes with viewers. Her positive attitude, energy, enthusiasm, and vibrant personality are reflected in her love for teaching.



The recipes are designed to be easy, tasty, and healthy. Barb's time-tested baking methods and techniques are easy to follow and will have you producing delicious baked goods in no time.



"Easy Baking in Barb's Kitchen" is now available for purchase in both print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.



For more information please visit her website at https://barblockert.com/



