News: Kelly Roofing Gifts New Roof to Fort Myers Veteran | CitizenWire

FORT MYERS, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay/Rebuilding Together Central Florida, Kelly Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, is giving back to U.S. military veterans. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, on March 17, Benjamin Hill, a U.S. Army veteran, was the happy recipient of a brand-new roof. The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Kelly Roofing donated the labor.



The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor to the veterans who served the country and the families who support them. Since the program's inception in 2016, more than 400 military members have received new roofs.



"We're thrilled to be able to give back to these people who have served our country so well," Ken Kelly, president, Kelly Roofing, says. "It's our turn to serve them."



Hill was selected because of his stellar military service, home location and severity of damage.



"I think what these groups are doing to help those in need is wonderful. I feel grateful to be part of a community that cares," Hill says.



About Kelly Roofing:



Joe Kelly, Sr. moved to South Florida in 1972 to start a family business. As a journeyman roofer from New York City, his expertise set an industry standard of excellence. Today, as a family business, it's grown to become the largest roofing contractor in Florida, with a team of dedicated family members and devoted staff. In 1993, the business became a second-generation company when its current president, Ken Kelly, took the reins. His innovation and use of technology has accelerated the family's passion for change. By combining the old principles of ancient builders and today's technology, Kelly Roofing commands the highest level of roofing to ensure the best quality roof and craftsmanship in Florida.



About Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay & Central Florida:



RTTB's mission is "repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives." They achieve this by providing members of shared communities with imperative home repairs, housing, education and other forms of assistance free of cost, bringing these homes to not just a habitable state, but one that is safe and healthy and where families can thrive.



RTTB completes projects such as replacing leaky roofs in bedrooms and ducts that are exacerbating asthma symptoms in young children. They add grab bars for elderly residents and build new homes for people and families for whom homeownership may never have seemed possible. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, RTTB was named the lead affiliate for all statewide response and recovery work by RT's national office, expanding its service area to the worst Hurricane-Ian impacted communities across southwest and central Florida.



For more information about the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how to get involved, please contact: roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.



