News: iTop Screen Recorder 4: Effortlessly Record Screen and Create Pro-looking Videos | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iTop announced the launch of its newest version of iTop Screen Recorder, a full-featured PC screen recording software that captures high-quality screen video, and makes video creation easier for everyone. The latest version added teleprompter, advanced webcam recording options and other applicable features, allowing users to record and create stylish videos in an incredibly simple way.



Powered by its advanced encoding and hardware acceleration technology, the fluency and interactivity of iTop Screen Recorder have been improving over past generations. It is highly recognized by its users as a simple-to-use yet stable-performing screen recording software. Today, the demand for personalized video content, such as explainer video, training video or presentation video are on a dramatic rise. To support this growing need, iTop Screen Recorder evolves to become a more powerful and versatile video recording software. The new offering not only optimized its recording and editing performances but also added new capabilities empowering "make pro-looking video creations with no technical background".



Create Stunning Videos Effortlessly with iTop Screen Recorder



iTop Screen Recorder enables all types of screen movement recording in a very quick way. Let it be long screen video footages, screenshots and captures of any specific window or region. The enhanced capabilities of the latest release make it easier to create impressive webcam recording videos in any situation users can blur or change the video background to protect their privacy when recording themselves. In addition, they can freely move their facecam position by simply dragging and dropping on the screen.



The new Teleprompter feature allows users to paste their lines to improve the efficiency and quality of all explainer videos. Besides, the adjustable voice tone definitely can add more fun and uniqueness to the final video. With iTop Screen Recorder, everyone can easily create a pro-quality video without acquiring video-making skills.



NEW FEATURES ADDED IN ITOP SCREEN RECORDER:



* Teleprompter: A new capability that enables users to make explainer videos more efficiently by getting script ready before recording. Rather than having to memorize or improvise dialogue, users can simply read the text from the teleprompter as it scrolls by, ensuring accuracy and consistency in their delivery.



* Cursor Magnifier: A new feature that can help a user zoom in on any visual content on their screen while recording. When creating a video tutorial or a presentation, they can highlight a particular section of their screen, such as a button or a specific area of an image.



* Advanced Webcam Recorder: An enhancement to webcam recording mode by allowing users to change the positions and shapes of the webcam display. The fluency during webcam recording has also been improved in this version.



"Keeping our software light and fast while providing essential features to create stunning videos with ease is crucial," says Sam, the product manager of iTop Screen Recorder. "Our vision for iTop Screen Recorder is to be the go-to software for screen recording and video making on the desktop. We believe that our latest offering will provide a quality solution for more complex use cases."



About iTop:



iTop is a leading provider of intuitive and secure software products for desktop PCs and mobile devices. The product line includes VPN, screen recorder, data recovery software, password manager and other utilities. iTop is dedicated to producing smart, stable, and secure software products that are easy to use and help our customers reach their objectives. With the trust of over 20 million users, we strive to deliver high-quality solutions that empower our customers to achieve their goals with ease.



Learn more: https://recorder.itopvpn.com/



