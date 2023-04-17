News: Now Available in Audio! ‘The Velocity of Information,’ Mental Health in Trying Times | CitizenWire

MADISON, Wis. /CitizenWire/ -- David P. Perrodin, Ph.D., collaborates with renowned actor Ben Hauck and audio streaming company Spotify to create the audio version of his book "The Velocity of Information - Human Thinking During Chaotic Times." Utilizing personal interviews and explorations of historical and contemporary events, "The Velocity of Information" gives you an expectation of how both individuals and the masses will behave during different stages of chaos.



"This book provides twelve strategies to become more resilient to burnout and increase your survival chances during uncertain times," explains Dr. Perrodin.



Released in 2022 in both print and eBook formats, Rowman & Littlefield published The Velocity of Information, which is now featured in distinguished libraries across the globe, including: The Library of Congress, Bavarian State Library in Munich, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong Library.



Professional actor and narrator Ben Hauck jumped at the opportunity to narrate the audiobook. He is also a Trustee on the Board of The Institute of General Semantics, an organization shepherding a practical field of study helping people make sense of their world.



Per Hauck, "Intelligently written, topical, scientifically-minded works on how people think when faced with problems appeal to me. Dr. Perrodin created with this book a masterpiece on human responses in chaotic times, providing mesmeric terminology and innovative concepts to account for their behavior and adjustment. The chance to convey Dr. Perrodin's esteemed insights to his listeners was a high honor I accepted instantly."



The audiobook is available from Spotify, Audible, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble, Scribd, Chirp, as well as other retail, library, and K-12 channels.



Link to Distributor:



* https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-velocity-of-information-david-p-perrodin/1140670818?ean=2940176641530



* Audiobook Retail ISBN: 979-8822602427



* Audiobook Library ISBN: 979-8822602427



About the Author:



David P. Perrodin, Ph.D., is an author, researcher, professor, and host of "The Safety Doc" podcast. Dr. Perrodin is a speech-language pathologist specializing in psycholinguistics. His academic focus revolves around safety decisions in education, health care, and the military. He has presented twice on PBS, as well as written and directed a film about school safety with Pulitzer Prize winner David Obst. Dr. Perrodin is also the author of the book School of Errors: Rethinking School Safety in America.



For more information: https://safetyphd.com/



