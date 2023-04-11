News: SOC 1 and 2 reports affirm Dovenmuehle’s stable and secure mortgage subservicing operations | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that public accounting and business advisory firm Plante Moran, PLLC has completed an annual review of Dovenmuehle's subservicing operations and published its findings via Service Organization Control (SOC) 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 reports. The new SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports affirm that Dovenmuehle has appropriate internal systems, organization and information security controls for financial reporting and to protect clients' confidential data based on the specific requirements of these independent third-party reviews.



"Dovenmuehle is firmly committed to protecting borrowers' sensitive data and ensuring compliance with the complex regulatory standards to mitigate risk on behalf of our clients. By voluntarily undergoing these rigorous SOC reviews, we can provide our clients with clear proof of the integrity and security of our operations and reporting," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Business Development David Allison.



The SOC 1 Type 2 report covers Dovenmuehle's internal controls related to financial reporting and provides clients assurance that their financial information is being handled safely and securely. The SOC 2 Type 2 report examines the security, availability and confidentiality relevant to the company's subservicing operations, demonstrating how Dovenmuehle's information security measures align with evolving data protection requirements.



Specifically, the SOC 2 report analyzes Dovenmuehle's internal controls relevant to:



* Security - The system is protected against unauthorized access.



* Availability - The system is available for operation and used as committed or agreed.



* Processing integrity - System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely and authorized.



* Confidentiality - Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.



* Privacy - Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed and destroyed in accordance with the organization's privacy notice.



The reports are now available to all Dovenmuehle clients via DMIConnect under the "DMI Corporate Documents" tab or by request to the client's Account Manager.



About Dovenmuehle:



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements.



Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.



