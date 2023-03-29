News: Dovenmuehle adds Anna Krogh as Vice President of Business Development to expand mortgage subservicer’s footprint | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Anna Krogh has been hired as the company's vice president of business development. In this role, her responsibilities will include growing Dovenmuehle's client list by sourcing new prospects and fostering and developing long-term relationships and clients.



"I'm honored to be part of this team and such a strong brand," Krogh said. "Dovenmuehle is a highly respected and recognized name in the mortgage industry and servicing space, and I look forward to working with the great people who have made that possible. My goal is to support Dovenmuehle's long-term growth objectives and be an easily accessible, informational source for current and prospective clients, ensuring client satisfaction and confidence."



Krogh has more than a decade of experience in the financial services space and comes to Dovenmuehle from Associated Bank, where she served as the senior vice president, sales team leader, following a promotion from vice president, treasury management officer. In addition to Krogh's prior experience in treasury and cash management sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase, she began her career in loss mitigation at Bank of America.



"Anna's breadth and depth of knowledge and experience in the financial sector makes her a valuable addition to our team," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Business Development David Allison. "She has a deep understanding of servicing and a proven track record of delivering results, which will help her make an immediate and positive impact on the business development team and for Dovenmuehle's clients."



About Dovenmuehle:



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Illinois) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.



