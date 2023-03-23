News: LUXY Ride Announces New Security Features to Enhance Passenger and Driver Safety | CitizenWire

SHELTON, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- LUXY Ride (luxyride.com), the only nationwide (B2C & B2B) booking platform that optimizes excess capacity in the livery industry and allows travelers to reserve executive black car services at significantly optimized prices, has announced the launch of its new security feature, the OTP (One Time Passcode), which provides an extra layer of safety for both passengers and drivers. With the OTP feature, passengers will now have to provide the driver with a unique 4-digit safety PIN sent to their mobile device before the ride can commence, ensuring that they get into the right car with the correct driver.



The introduction of the OTP feature is part of LUXY Ride's commitment to providing a safe and secure experience for all users. It not only increases ride security but also helps combat the increase in fraud charges and cybercrime reported in the livery industry. The OTP feature is easy to use and will be available to all LUXY Ride users across all cities where the service is available.



"We take the safety and security of our passengers and drivers seriously, and that's why we are excited to introduce the OTP feature," said Joe Salemme, CEO of LUXY Ride. "With this new feature, passengers can have peace of mind knowing that they are getting into the right car with the right driver."



LUXY Ride is also constantly updating its safety protocols to ensure that both passengers and drivers feel secure when using the service. The company continues to review and improve its processes to partner with new drivers. Its app features real-time notifications that allow passengers to prepare for their rides in real-time.



"We want to make sure that our passengers and drivers feel safe and secure when using our service, and that's why we are continually investing in new safety features," said Salemme. "The OTP feature is just the latest in a series of updates that we have made to ensure that our users can have complete confidence in the LUXY experience."



LUXY™ Ride is committed to providing its users with a premium executive car booking experience that is safe, reliable, and convenient. With the introduction of the OTP feature, the company is taking an important step towards ensuring that its service remains the safest and most secure in the industry.



For more information about LUXY Ride, please visit https://luxyride.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/uyEf3dgvVh8



Learn More: https://luxyride.com/

