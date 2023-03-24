News: MMI welcomes Shayna Wilmet as its newest Regional Director of Growth | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced Shayna Wilmet as its newest regional director of growth. Wilmet's responsibilities will include consulting and strategizing with MMI's growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, to identify growth opportunities to drive adoption and increase return on investment (ROI).



"Despite the volatility in mortgage origination this year, the value housing professionals are finding in MMI is spreading like wildfire. For the last ten years, we've been dedicated to building tools to help enterprises hone their strategies," said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "It never gets old welcoming new faces to the MMI team. With Shayna's previous experience, she has seen MMI's tool from an integration standpoint and now from the inside. This perspective gives her an in-depth understanding of the needs of MMI clientele."



Wilmet has nearly 10 years of experience managing client success and is well-versed in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining MMI, Wilmet was an enterprise customer success manager for a year and was then promoted to manager of customer success at SimpleNexus. She also spent two years as a strategic inside account manager at Ellie Mae.



"Earlier in my career, I'd seen the integrations with MMI and had the pleasure of meeting Ben. It is a full circle moment for me now joining the team," said Wilmet. "I'm thankful to be a part of such a vastly growing company and eager to be of service to those interested in MMI's tools."



By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.



About MMI



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.