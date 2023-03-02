News: TrustEngine named to HousingWire’s 2023 Tech100 Mortgage list | CitizenWire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- TrustEngine™, a provider of data-driven homebuyer engagement and education solutions for lenders, has been selected as a HousingWire (HW) 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Award winner. For 11 years, the HW Tech100 Awards have recognized the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.



TrustEngine, formerly Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, was recognized for its role in establishing a borrower intelligence platform (BIP) as a key component of the modern-day lender's mortgage tech stack. By far the most comprehensive BIP on the market today, the TrustEngine Borrower Intelligence Platform drives increased loan applications, customer loyalty and team performance by collecting, enhancing and analyzing borrower data; prescribing actionable borrower opportunities; pacing opportunity delivery; guiding compelling borrower and loan officer interactions that convert; and providing comprehensive performance measurement and refinement.



"By bringing world-class customer intelligence to the mortgage industry, TrustEngine is driving volume at a time when lenders need it most," said TrustEngine CEO Rich Harris. "We are honored to be named a HousingWire Tech100 winner and gratified to see borrower intelligence platforms recognized as a permanent and essential fixture in the modern mortgage tech stack."



Among its many features and capabilities, the TrustEngine Borrower Intelligence Platform was recognized by HousingWire for empowering lenders to understand borrowers more profoundly and engage them with offers they genuinely value. By analyzing billions of first- and third-party data points, TrustEngine can help mortgage loan originators understand borrowers' financial objectives, identify the loan products and scenarios best suited to advancing those objectives, and present that information to borrowers in a way that inspires swift action.



"As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy's tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before."



For more information about HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Awards and the full list of 2023 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com.



About TrustEngine:



More than 200 independent mortgage companies, credit unions, banks and brokers depend on TrustEngine's innovative solutions to unlock additional loan opportunities, increase conversion and strengthen customer loyalty through individualized, data-driven engagement and education. With Sales Boomerang's intelligent alerts, lenders always know when a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. Award-winning loan presentations from Mortgage Coach equip lenders to deliver a consultative home financing experience that encourages faster, more informed loan decisions. New in 2023, the TrustEngine Borrower Intelligence Platform (BIP) combines the best of both flagship products with world-class data analysis and segmentation, sophisticated probability and profitability modeling, intelligent loan pacing and routing, compelling borrower interactions, and ongoing performance evaluation and optimization. The result is a category-leading solution that enhances lenders' existing technology investments and puts data in the driver's seat of every customer engagement. For a closer look at how TrustEngine turns loan officers into trusted mortgage advisors, visit https://www.trustengine.com.



Learn More: https://www.trustengine.com/

