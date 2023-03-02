News: Percy honored as a 2023 HW Tech100 company for innovation in real estate and mortgage technology | CitizenWire

Percy's pre-mover data intelligence and marketing tools help housing professionals generate leads, build relationships and close deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Percy, maker of market intelligence-driven client engagement tools for real estate brokers and mortgage lenders, today announced that HousingWire has named it as a 2023 HW Tech100 honoree. The HW Tech100 awards program recognizes the most innovative technology companies reshaping the mortgage and real estate industries.



Percy was honored for its pre-mover intelligence and marketing tools that reshape the way real estate brokerages and mortgage lenders capture, engage and retain clients by delivering real-time data intelligence on consumer behavior and homebuying intent. For real estate agents, Percy's flagship Home Valuation Site (HVS) engages seller leads with equity insights and proprietary market demand data that establish agents as market experts. For loan officers, the HSV's personalized home equity dashboard reveals financing options and insight into borrowing power.



"By empowering housing professionals with foresight into the early signs of home buying and selling intent, Percy has helped its clients engage more than 1.2 million homeowners who represent a potential listing volume of over $1 trillion," said Percy Founder and CEO Charles Williams. "Our success as a proptech disruptor is made possible by the hard work of Percy's talented team members."



"As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy's tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before."



The complete list of 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate and Tech100 Mortgage honorees can be viewed in the March edition of HW Magazine and on HousingWire's website.



About Percy:



Percy delivers real-time, pre-mover data intelligence on consumer behavior and homebuying intent to real estate agents and mortgage lenders. Using proprietary machine learning, Percy aggregates billions of pre-buying and pre-selling consumer behavior signals throughout the homeownership journey to reshape the way agents and lenders capture, engage and retain their clients. Over 40% of the top 100 real estate brokerages in the U.S., collectively representing over 250,000 agents, rely on Percy to differentiate themselves with data.



Learn more at: https://percy.ai/



Learn More: https://percy.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.