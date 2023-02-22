News: LenderLogix launches LiteSpeed point of sale system to address the needs of small to mid-sized mortgage lenders | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced the launch of LiteSpeed, a streamlined point-of-sale (POS) system designed for small to mid-sized lenders. LiteSpeed delivers lenders the essential POS functionality they need to compete in today's digitally-driven market at a lower cost and without significant investment in the implementation and internal support larger platforms require.



"Many of the POS platforms on the market today function as a second loan origination system in disguise in terms of features, architecture and required upkeep, effectively putting them out of reach for the majority of the market," said LenderLogix Founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien. "We knew there had to be a better, more efficient, and certainly more cost-effective way to manage the loan application process, so we created LiteSpeed to deliver pragmatic POS functionality at a price point that makes sense for the average mortgage lender."



LiteSpeed was strategically and intentionally designed to provide borrowers with a simple, yet amazing user experience. The white-labeled platform guides borrowers through singular, auto-advancing application questions using animated iconography and dynamic messaging. Once the application is complete, borrowers are immediately presented a customized needs list, a secure document upload link and more from their selected loan originator.



"This type of high-touch early engagement is essential and shouldn't be hidden within an app or behind a login screen," O'Brien added. "As a result of this early engagement, lenders can increase lead capture and conversions while delivering a consistent brand identity across branches and teams - all while providing executives with more granular insight into marketing and sales performance."



About LenderLogix:



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money.



For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



