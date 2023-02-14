News: Barr Group Mortgage Closes First eNote Transaction through Click n’ Close’s non-delegated correspondent eNote program | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, announced that Alabama-based mortgage banker Barr Group Mortgage has completed the first eNote transaction through Click n' Close's non-delegated correspondent eNote program. Entities participating in the transaction include the registration of the eNote on the MERS® eRegistry (the mortgage industry's approved eNote system of record), Ameris Bank as Barr Group Mortgage's warehouse lender and DocMagic as the eClosing and eVault tech provider.



"We have been blown away by the non-delegated correspondent eNote process offered by Click n' Close," said Elizabeth Moore, Chief Operations Officer at Barr Group Mortgage. "Working with Ameris Bank's warehouse division SVP Jill Gainer helped ensure the set-up process was straightforward, and our first two loans were purchased the day after closing. Using eNotes has eliminated the need for allonges, overnight shipping costs, note corrections and chasing down lost notes."



Through the eNote program, non-delegated correspondents can decrease turn times on their warehouse line to 48 hours or less, ultimately saving them money in the form of reduced interest charges and enabling them to turn over their warehouse lines far more frequently. Click n' Close has established partnerships with multiple warehouse lenders, such as Ameris Bank, to expand warehouse line access to qualified program participants previously financially ineligible for these lines of credit. The approval process for program participants captures most of the relevant financial statements and insurance exhibits requisite to the warehouse approval process, thus materially accelerating the warehouse approval timeline.



"We are thrilled to have our first eNote executed in such efficient timing - less than three weeks from application to closing - and with such renowned partners," said Click n' Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Our non-delegated correspondent eNote program provides emerging mortgage bankers with a tremendous opportunity to incorporate incredible agility and operational efficiencies into their business from the get-go and enables them to differentiate themselves with their customers, as well as their title and real estate partners, through a convenient digital closing experience."



As Click n' Close's primary technology partner, DocMagic played an integral role in the success of this first transaction. Total eClose is DocMagic's comprehensive eClosing system that provides everything necessary for a paperless eClosing. DocMagic's powerful end-to-end technology provides an intuitive interface that all participants - lenders, settlement service providers, notaries and borrowers - can use immediately, without a steep learning curve.



"Every lender is on the path to digital with the goal of closing electronically and delivering eNotes into the secondary market, but there are many challenges facing smaller lenders," said Brian D. Pannell, Chief eServicing Executive at DocMagic. "Click n' Close, a long-time client, had been seeking a way to support their correspondent lenders who don't have the resources nor the relationships to support conducting transactions with eNotes. We're proud to have been part of their solution."



To learn more about Click n' Close's non-delegated correspondent eNote program, contact Kerry Webb at kerry.webb@clicknclose.com. For existing clients, contact your Click n' Close account executive to find out how your warehouse lender can participate.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



About Click n' Close, Inc.:



Click n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click' n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.



