News: Percy CEO Charles Williams honored as RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker for the second consecutive year | CitizenWire

Proptech CEO recognized among an exclusive group of industry leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Percy, maker of market intelligence-driven client engagement tools for real estate brokers and mortgage lenders, today announced that CEO Charles Williams has been named an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker. Williams was honored in the Futurist category for innovation in the property technology (proptech) field that has enabled real estate brokerages to close more deals and strengthen client relationships.



The Real Estate Newsmakers award program recognizes housing leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and have positively impacted the communities they serve. RISMedia editors named six categories of winners: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries. In 2022, Williams was recognized in the Influencer category.



"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country, and this year's group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level," said John Featherston, founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. "From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers."



"As a third-generation real estate professional, I've witnessed firsthand the hoops that real estate agents jump through to identify high-intent home buyers and sellers. That's why my strategic vision for Percy centers on demystifying the time-consuming process of cultivating and converting leads," said Williams. "Receiving RISMedia's Newsmaker award for the second consecutive year strengthens my resolve to empower the real estate industry with state-of-the-art tools that harness the power of behavioral data to drive revenue."



RISMedia will honor 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers at a September 6 event held in conjunction with its 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange. The complete list of 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers can be viewed in RISMedia's online directory or in the February issue of Real Estate magazine.



About Percy:



Percy leverages the power of housing market intelligence to help real estate brokers and mortgage lenders close more deals and build lifelong client relationships. With fully customized web pages and interactive dashboards that hook clients on homeownership data and proprietary market insights for housing professionals, Percy positions brokers and lenders as trusted advisors in the homeownership journey. More than 150 U.S. real estate brokers, including nine of the top 10 brokerages, rely on Percy to differentiate themselves with data. To learn more about Percy, visit https://percy.ai/.



About RISMedia:



For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its premium content channel, Premier; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events, including RISMedia's virtual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year; RISMedia's CEO Exchange; RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Through RISMedia's content programs - including ACE, a turn-key social media content system - real estate professionals share thousands of articles, infographics and videos each day created by RISMedia editors and contributors, helping them influence hundreds of thousands of consumers as they consider buying and/or selling a home. Visit RISMedia.com, RISMedia's Premier, and ACESocial for more information.



