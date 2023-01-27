News: Neotrope and Send2Press Announce 2023 JL Simmons Nonprofit PR Grants | CitizenWire

TEMECULA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Neotrope®, a 40 year old marketing and entertainment company, announced today that it is now accepting applications from U.S. based 501(c)(3) charities "doing good" for its JL Simmons Nonprofit PR Grants program. For 2023 ten worthy causes will each receive $3,000 of in-kind donations for PR and marketing support via Send2Press® Newswire, for a total program value this year of $30,000. Neotrope is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.



The JL Simmons Nonprofit PR Grants program was launched in 2000 to help promote worthy causes with a grant of in-kind donation of services. It was created by the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD and Christopher Simmons.



"We are excited to finally bring this program back for 2023, after taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic and other events," said Neotrope CEO Christopher Laird Simmons. "My dad and I started this grant to try to help worthy causes get the word out. This year it's of special meaning to me, as it is also the 20th anniversary of my dad's passing; and he is sorely missed."



The deadline for applications is April 1, 2023, the 20th anniversary of Dr. Simmons' passing.



U.S. charities "doing good" can apply for the 2023 grant program here: https://prgrants.com/non-profit-pr-grant-application/.



About the PR Grants:



The J.L. Simmons Nonprofit PR Grant™ (aka "Non-Profit PR Grants") program was originally launched in 2000 to help assist worthy causes to raise awareness, attract halo sponsors, and better connect with donors and volunteers. As part of this in-kind grant program, Neotrope is providing news dissemination through its Send2Press® Newswire service, and social media marketing for the charities selected this year.



PR Grant recipients are selected by Neotrope staff based on qualified applications filled out and submitted by nonprofit organizations. Choices for grant recipients are both subjective, and based on overall activities and actual need, as well as best fit for support from the marketing team.



Past grant receipients have included: California Safe Schools, C Diff Foundation, Children Awaiting Parents, CITYarts, Inc., Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc., Girls Write Now, Inc., Move For Hunger, Pacific Pinball Museum, Special Equestrians, The Bob Moog Foundation, The Starlight Children's Foundation, World Savvy, Inc. -- and dozens more. (Note: Mention of any charity does not imply an endorsement or recommendation of Neotrope or Send2Press.)



Additional information regarding the 2023 Neotrope PR Grant program for U.S. charitable nonprofits and grant recipients can be found at: https://prgrants.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NonProfitPRGrants.



About Send2Press:



Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named "best overall" of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.



Send2Press has consistently been ranked one of the top newswire services overall based on honesty and credibility, with exceptional ratings from customers on sites like Trustpilot.



Learn more about Send2Press® at: https://www.Send2Press.com/



Send2Press Newswire offers:



* Professional press release writing with accredited staff



* Local, regional, or national targeted press release distribution to both U.S. daily media and trade periodicals



* Social media sharing with custom tags and over 275,000 monthly impressions for our social channels



* National syndication via the AP, including the AP website, AP newsrooms and online syndication to newspaper and broadcast sites



* Placement on top-ranked business and finance sites



* Agency pricing for all™.



View current plans and pricing at: https://www.send2press.com/services/price-list.shtml



View current client projects at: https://www.send2press.com/wire/



About Neotrope:



Since 1983 Neotrope® has delivered services to raise organization awareness including brand identity, marketing, public relations (PR), and social media services. Based in Temecula, California (wine country!), Neotrope is also an entertainment publishing company involved in books, music, software, sound design, video and more.



The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.



The company has been a consistent leader in new technologies including direct marketing, digital design, ecommerce, multimedia, SEO and e-marketing for 40 years. Neotrope was an Inc. 5000 company in 2009, has a 25-year A+ rating with the BBB, and is a member of GS1. Neotrope.com



LEGAL NOTE: Send2Press® and Neotrope® are U.S. registered trademarks and service marks. Neotrope is a registered trademark in Europe. Nonprofit PR Grants™ is a trademark of Neotrope.



Learn More: https://neotrope.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.