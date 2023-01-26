News: MMI names Don MacKillop Regional Director of Enterprise Sales | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today it has hired Don MacKillop as regional director of enterprise sales. In this role, MacKillop will be tasked with expanding MMI's growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.



"In the past year, MMI has grown its client base significantly and we are looking to do the same in 2023. Don's experience in and understanding of the mortgage industry help him to clearly and concisely demonstrate the importance of MMI's platform and how it can positively impact a client's business," said Melissa Sike, vice president of enterprise sales. "In markets like we're facing today, lenders need to be judicious in their vendor selection and Don is able illustrate how MMI can support a multitude of growth objectives, illustrating why the tool should be at the top of every lender's selection list."



Beginning his career as a loan originator, MacKillop boasts nearly 30 years of industry experience at companies involved with various stages of the mortgage origination process. MacKillop comes to MMI from SimpleNexus, where he served as senior account executive and previously worked in the fintech space at LoanLogics, Capsilon and Byte Software.



"It's not hard to see the impact MMI has already had on the industry nor is it difficult to see the benefits to lenders that a tool like this offers," said MacKillop. "I love this industry and the people, and I look forward to what MMI and I can do in the coming years to have an impact on both."



By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions.



To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.