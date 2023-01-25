News: Valo Media and OptionsSwing Partner to Bring Innovative User-Generated Content Solutions to the Online Education Market | CitizenWire

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Valo Media, a user-generated content (UGC) agency, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with OptionsSwing, an online education technology company. This new partnership will bring innovative solutions for strategic marketing initiatives as well as brand new content that will help OptionsSwing reach and engage a wider global audience.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with OptionsSwing, a company that shares our passion for using technology to enhance learning and engagement," said Valo Media CEO Elijah Khasabo. "By combining our expertise in UGC with OptionsSwing's cutting-edge online education platform, we will be able to offer students new and innovative ways to learn."



The partnership will focus on developing UGC-based solutions for use in stock and finance education, including interactive videos, polls, and discussions, as well as tools for creating and sharing user-generated analysis, strategies, and insights. By leveraging Valo Media's experience in UGC and OptionsSwings's expertise in stock market and finance education, the partnership aims to help traders and investors to better engage with content, increase collaboration, and improve overall learning outcomes.



"We are excited to be working with Elijah and his team at Valo Media to bring new and innovative UGC solutions to the educational market," said OptionsSwing CEO Jason Lee. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we develop new content and educational resources together to reach a wider and broader audience."



Together, the companies will be working to bring new and exciting UGC-based solutions to the world of stock trading education.



About Valo:



Valo Media provides your customers with high-performing content wherever they are. We are the only enterprise-level, all-encompassing platform for user-generated, influencer, and short-form video content that offers you the scalability and content you need while making sure that it is optimized for use across all of your marketing channels.



Without having to search for, acquire, and onboard the correct creators, we assist you in decentralizing your creation efforts. Our creators are aware of social media trends and comprehend engagement.



Learn more: https://www.valomedia.agency/



