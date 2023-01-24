News: Leading Travel Insurance Comparison Site TravelInsurance.com Surpasses 90,000 Customer Reviews on Shopper Approved in U.S. | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- TravelInsurance.com today announced they surpassed 90,000 customer reviews on Shopper Approved, a rapidly growing customer review platform in the United States. The verified customer reviews resulted in an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 78,000 reviews receiving a perfect 5-star rating. TravelInsurance.com currently has the highest amount of third party reviews of any company in the travel insurance industry.



Shopper Approved reviews for TravelInsurance.com come from active paying customers who recently made verified purchases. Every customer has an opportunity to leave an unbiased review of their own experience with TravelInsurance.com. As a result, new visitors can trust the authenticity of the reviews and have confidence in the service provided by TravelInsurance.com.



Travel insurance helps protect against the unexpected while safeguarding the consumer's financial investment in their trip. Unfortunately, travelers often deal with websites that are not transparent and only offer generic coverage from a single insurance provider. Instead, TravelInsurance.com offers travelers the needed flexibility in choosing policies with sufficient coverage that meet their budget.



TravelInsurance.com disrupted the travel insurance industry with a user-friendly platform that allows shoppers to search, compare, and purchase from highly-rated insurance providers in the marketplace. Travelers can also choose add-on coverage, see any coverage limits, required deductibles, and more. The platform simplifies the online shopping process, and customers can easily research and buy their policies securely through TravelInsurance.com's website. Once purchased, the new travel insurance policy is sent within minutes to the customer by email.



TravelInsurance.com is committed to providing the best service and policies possible to its customers. Comprehensive travel insurance can help recoup costs that are otherwise lost to the consumer, whether due to lost baggage, medical emergencies, trip delays, trip cancellation or trip interruption.



Today's announcement illustrates the trusted reputation of TravelInsurance.com with over 90,000 reviews on Shopper Approved. To view TravelInsurance.com's reviews on Shopper Approved, please visit https://www.shopperapproved.com/reviews/travelinsurance.com/.



To compare and buy travel insurance or for more information and travel tips, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com/.



About TravelInsurance.com:



TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

