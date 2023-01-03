News: Surf is definitely up in Stefan Piccione’s new children’s book | CitizenWire

MYSTIC, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- "The Surfing Mouse" (ISBN: 978-0228872313; Oct., 2022) is a new children's story about a brave young mouse who overcomes his fear of surfing big waves. Everyone's afraid of something, which is why author Stefan Piccione wanted to show audiences how determination, strength, and a strong belief in yourself can help you overcome your fears and achieve your goals.



Em Croteau, who illustrated the story, was approached by Stefan because of her ability to fully capture the look and feel of ocean waves in her paintings. Stefan wanted to portray his lifelong passion for the sea and surfing in his book's visuals. The stunning illustrations and catchy rhyming story are sure to captivate your children's imagination.



Author Stefan Piccione graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in film and a minor in Italian studies. In addition to children's books, he has written songs, films, and a web series, "Fours a Crowd." He is an actor in the short films, "Praying to Hendrix," "To Kill A Cat," and the sci-fi mini-series "Echo's Wayward."



"The Surfing Mouse" is his first published children's book, with a handful more in the works. Outside of his creative pursuits, Stefan is an avid environmentalist, regularly cleaning up ocean and coastline plastic while out on his paddleboard or walking the beautiful beaches of Rhode Island.



To follow Stefan and learn more about his creative ventures visit: https://www.instagram.com/stefanpiccione/



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Stefan Piccione



Email: stefan.piccione[@]gmail.com



Website: www.instagram.com/stefanpiccione



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/4xkjwjk



Genre: Children's Literature



Released: Oct. 29, 2022



PAPERBACK IBSN: 978-0228872313



KINDLE ASIN: B0BKV2ZN39



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca/ )

Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/stefanpiccione/

