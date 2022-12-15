News: Announcing Seedling’s Fab Five Winners: Seedling to Honor Winners at 11th Annual April Gala in support of Children who have an Incarcerated Parent | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Seedling invites the Austin community to our 11th Annual Austin's Fab Five - Light Up the Night! Gala on the evening of Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Austin. Join us as we honor five true local heroes whose selfless devotion has left a profoundly positive impact in the lives of hundreds of Central Texas children.



This prominent event benefits Seedling by raising vital funds used to bring hope and opportunities for thousands of children affected by parental incarceration in Central Texas.



This year's honorees are Ana Cortez, President at Mexican American School Boards Association; Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone, Founder, DAWA (Diversity and Wellness in Action); Dr. Rosalind Oliphant, Mentor Teacher and Community Partnerships for Bertha Sadler Means Young Women's Leadership Academy and Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy; Lisa Ivie Miller, Principal and Financial Advisor, CAPTRUST, and Blake Absher, Executive Vice President, Austin Market President, Broadway Bank.



Nominee photos and bios may be downloaded here: https://one.bidpal.net/fabfive23/custom/custom2



The process of selecting the honorees is a rigorous and highly competitive one. Seedling chooses candidates who are leaders in the Austin community and whose work positively impacts Central Texas children. Fab Five honorees are devoted champions for underserved children as well as education. The Fab Five event highlights the work and leadership of the honorees while raising much needed funds to support school-based mentoring for children impacted by parental incarceration.



"This is our eleventh year hosting the Fab Five Gala, and every year we continue to raise the bar for, and accomplish our fundraising goals, so more children can experience the benefits of having a caring mentor in their life," said Julie Barschow, Seedling Director of Development. "As we reflect on the contributions of this year's Honorees, we look to our extraordinarily generous community to help us continue the Fab Five - Light Up the Night! Gala for many years to come."



Proceeds from the event support Seedling's mentor program, which provides mentors as role models and sources of support and encouragement to children whose parents are absent from the home serving a jail or prison sentence.



For information on the event or Seedling's impact in the lives of children in our community, please visit the Fab Five website at https://bit.ly/FabFive22 or contact Emily Slater at Emily@seedlingmentors.org or 512-323-6371.



About Seedling:



Seedling has provided school-based mentoring for children impacted by parental incarceration since 2006. This school year, Seedling aims to provide mentoring for 525 students in Austin ISD, Del Valle ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Hays CISD, KIPP Public Schools, and Austin Achieve, and is currently seeking mentors. Each year, Seedling also awards $5,000 scholarships to 8th grade students to use toward their post-secondary education. Since the pandemic, Seedling has expanded programming to include virtual and summer mentoring, additional scholarship opportunities, and extra support for high school mentees. Seedling is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization, Tax ID #74-2841791. Donations are tax deductible.



To learn more about Seedling or to become a mentor visit Seedling's website at https://www.seedlingmentors.org/ or call (512) 323-6371.



Learn More: https://seedlingmentors.org/

