News: Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach add Casey Martin to the executive team as chief revenue officer | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced the appointment of Casey Martin as chief revenue officer. An experienced sales and go-to-market leader with a track record of success helping technology companies scale and grow revenue, Martin will oversee Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach's sales and client services teams as they align under a shared vision and brand strategy.



Martin has more than a decade of executive-level experience leading revenue strategies for tech startups. As head of U.S. sales for SparkPost, Martin helped the email sending platform become the world's largest deliverer of commercial email and attract a $600 million strategic acquisition by Amsterdarm-based MessageBird. Prior to joining SparkPost, Martin was head of sales at audience tracking firm AddThis, where he led the sales organization through the successful sale and transition of the business to Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). After the acquisition, he oversaw client partnerships for Oracle Data Clouds telecom, financial services and travel verticals.



"I have witnessed firsthand Casey's ability to develop hungry startups into world-class sales organizations," said Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Chief Executive Officer Rich Harris, who previously served as CEO at AddThis and SparkPost during Martin's tenures at those companies. "With his experience penetrating new markets and rapidly accelerating revenue growth, Casey will provide Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach the leadership and expertise to drive adoption of our Borrower Intelligence Platform and transform the way lenders grow their businesses."



"Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach have a pivotal opportunity to put our industry-changing solution in the hands of more financial institutions and borrowers," said Martin. "I am delighted to work with this talented team to capture greater market share and accelerate growth in new verticals as we advance our vision of helping all borrowers find the right financial products to achieve their dreams and financial independence."



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach merged in June to form the mortgage industry's first Borrower Intelligence Platform (BIP). By combining actionable, real-time borrower intelligence with interactive financial presentations, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach empower lenders to match the right loan options and advice to the right borrowers at the right time.



Martin began his career as a media director for agencies including Moxie Interactive and StudioCom, where he managed multi-million-dollar online media budgets for high-profile brands including Verizon, Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing communication from Auburn University and earned postgraduate certificates in business process design and artificial intelligence from MIT's Sloan School of Management. He serves on the board of directors for Atlanta-based Kids Boost, a nonprofit that helps children develop their passions into opportunities for philanthropic fundraising.



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. Intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com/.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. Side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com/.



