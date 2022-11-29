News: After, Inc. Outlines its Commitment to Sustainability | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc. announced today its ongoing commitment to a sustainable future, detailing its multi-year strategy and initiatives on its website. Given its history as a post-sale technology and solutions partner to the world's top manufacturers and retailers - and its recent purchase of Accentf(x) Marketing with its Lettershop facility - After is now one of the largest multi-channel Warranty Marketing and Database Management providers in the country. With that growth also comes the responsibility to invest in a sustainable future.



What After, Inc. has always done:



* Extensive data hygiene - After utilizes multiple mailing address and enhancement databases and validation techniques to maximize mail deliverability and minimize waste.



* Predictive modeling - After uses predictive modeling to only send direct mail to those most likely to respond.



* Extended warranty programs - After helps its clients build extended warranty programs that utilize nationwide service repair networks to enable customers to extend the life of their current products.



What After, Inc. accomplished in 2022:



* Paper sourcing - After sources paper and envelopes from providers that purchase their pulp from sustainable forests that plant more trees than they harvest.



* Paper recycling - After recycles all unused paper and wooden pallets and encourages its clients to print a recycle call to action on all direct mail.



* New printing equipment and capabilities - After purchased a new, leading-edge, four-color printing system to maximize print efficiency, expand our capabilities, and minimize downtime. The system, with its duplex printing and automated splicing and folding, greatly reduces waste from paper roll changes and the need to scrap pre-branded client templates. The system is in place, and training is nearly complete.



2023 Initiatives:



* In-house mail production - Prior to the Accentf(x) acquisition, After outsourced its mail printing. With the acquisition and expanded print capacity, After will move all its mail production in-house for its current and future marketing clients.



* ECO mail stock - After will implement Forest Stewardship Guidelines (FSG) that require all mail pieces to be printed on ECO mail stock.



* Post-consumer waste (PCW) paper - After will source paper that is 10-15% PCW or recycled pulp fiber.



"Our commitment to sustainability is a top strategic priority," says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. "While we believe that direct mail is a crucial component to any successful Warranty Marketing strategy, we are also dedicated to supporting a sustainable planet. By bringing all printing capabilities in-house, investing in top-of-the-line printing equipment, and incorporating sustainable sourcing, we can confidently assure our clients and their customers that the highest eco-friendly standards are being met."



Learn more at: https://www.afterinc.com/sustainability/



About After, Inc.



After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the post-sale services industry. Since 2005, we have helped some of the world's top brands transform their businesses after the point of sale. Our post-sale services drive higher customer satisfaction, product reliability, and brand equity, lower claims costs, and additional revenue and profit opportunities.



In 2021, we launched QuickSuite, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



