News: Auto Organize Windows Desktop Icons and Bring Safety for Data with iTop Easy Desktop | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iTop today announced the latest release of its lightweight freeware iTop Easy Desktop with a major update. It adds a handy new private box to protect users' sensitive data, and the new version further improves the desktop customization feature greatly. As an easy-to-use desktop organizer, iTop Easy Desktop automatically collects files, folders, and icons on the desktop to avoid clutter more efficiently.



"The previous version of iTop Easy Desktop allows users to organize the desktop by grouping icons, folders, and any other files into customized desktop boxes," said Leo Zhong, the Chief Product Officer of iTop Easy Desktop. "It's automatic. The new version released today comes with more upgraded features as well as brings the unique Private Box.



"As the Internet grows and changes, iTop team prioritizes users' privacy. Their privacy comes first. It is our goal to integrate efficiency, security and aesthetic to make users more productive and motivated at work, while protecting their digital lives and making a good user experience."



Lock Important Files in Private Box



Data leaks occur every day. There is a risk that sensitive client data, copyright photos, and videos on the desktop could be accessed or viewed by others. To protect data and privacy from any kind of possible threats, iTop Easy Desktop's Private Box lets users put all sensitive files into one desktop box and lock them by creating a single account.



Anyone who wants to unlock the specific desktop box, needs a password to enter. In other words, no one can view or edit the protected files, folders, or directories without permission. It will definitely block unauthorized access. Data, photos, and videos that need to be kept secure from prying eyes can be hidden.



Enhanced Desktop Organization: More Power and Flexibility



It is not good for productivity and will decrease efficiency to have a cluttered and messy desktop with icons, folders, and files scattered everywhere. iTop Easy Desktop improves its Type-based Rules, supporting automatically grouping photos, shortcuts, documents as well as system icons into category boxes. Meanwhile, boxes can be numbered, titled, and colored. Their size can also be adjusted.



Besides re-sizing it, If a box is too small, users can scroll through its contents using the scroll bar. In addition, iTop Easy Desktop improves the Context Menu, which makes it easier to perform a variety of tasks. The latest version also includes the Smarter Roll. When the box reaches the edge of the screen, it automatically rolls up to make desktop tidy and aesthetic.



Unlock Other Useful Features



iTop Easy Desktop helps users find and locate any file or folder stored on a Windows PC by name with its unique Quick Search algorithm. It will only take a few seconds. Moreover, users can quickly and accurately locate the desired file on their computer anytime, anywhere with hotkeys. This is done without switching to the desktop, by summoning boxes to the top of the desktop.



iTop Easy Desktop is fully compatible with Windows 11, 10, and older versions. And It's available for download at its official website https://www.itopvpn.com/itop-easy-desktop.



About iTop:



iTop is one of the fastest rising stars in the software development industry, creating intuitive, stable, and smart software. It has developed popular tools like iTop VPN, iTop Screen Recorder, iTop Data Recovery, and iTop PDF to improve efficiency, maximize time and make users' digital lives much easier and more enjoyable. Since 2016 iTop has been creating tools and software that run on both desktop PCs and mobile devices. iTop products are used and trusted by more than 20 million users now.



Learn more: https://www.itopvpn.com/



Learn More: https://recorder.itopvpn.com/

