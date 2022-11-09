News: NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ initiative returns with complimentary online notarization for active duty and retired service members | CitizenWire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual "Help a Hero" initiative will run Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, and once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members. The event allows active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam's secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.



"An ardent supporter of our retired and active duty service members, NotaryCam has always looked for ways to show its appreciation. For 10 years, the 'Help a Hero' event has provided NotaryCam's remote online notarization services to military members at no charge," said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. "As a veteran myself, I am honored to resume this tradition this Veterans Day and offer a token of appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve our country."



Since 2013, NotaryCam has held its Help a Hero promotion for Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day. Current U.S. military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military ID, Veterans ID or other proof of service during the promotion. Promotion applies only to NotaryCam RON services. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company:



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios - RON, IPEN or Hybrids - with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



Learn More: https://www.notarycam.com/

