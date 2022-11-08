News: MCT Expands Investor Services Team by Appointing Jennifer Kennelly as Senior Director | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a recognized industry leader in mortgage risk management providing pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, and centralized lock desk services, announced today that Jennifer Kennelly has been appointed as the new Senior Director of MCT's quickly expanding Investor Services team. Jennifer will leverage her unique background to grow MCT's Bid Auction Manager (BAM) Marketplace™, the nation's first open mortgage loan exchange where buyers can bid regardless of approval status, and sellers receive automated live pricing from every buyer on the platform.



Jennifer's 25 years of experience in diverse roles within the mortgage industry, including Freddie Mac, Compass Analytics, and LoanCare, will help grow MCT's extensive network of buyers and sellers. Having worked through various market conditions since the late 1990s, she is highly familiar with market volatility, industry disruptors, technology advancements, and evolving innovation that will prove helpful in today's current market environment. She has gained hands-on skills from working directly and indirectly in all aspects of the mortgage industry, with her primary focus being capital markets.



At MCT, Jennifer joins the Investor Services group to help investors expand their reach with sellers in a more efficient way than what has been traditionally possible, while eliminating barriers to entry and optimizing execution options. Her experience and contacts will help to further increase the liquidity sellers on MCT's BAM Marketplace™ platform have enjoyed both by broadening the scope of traditional buyers as well as sourcing novel buyers.



"We're extremely excited to have Jennifer join our Investor Services team and bring her skills to the table to continue the growth of BAM Marketplace," shared Justin Grant, Senior Director, Head of Investor Services at MCT. "Already the only exchange of its kind, we have a great vision of what we know BAM Marketplace can be for buyers and sellers in the secondary market and Jennifer is uniquely qualified in bringing that to fruition."



MCT initially launched BAM Marketplace™ in 2020 to support sellers during the pandemic. Now, this innovative product is revolutionizing the marketplace and creating boundless opportunities for buyers and sellers experiencing limited liquidity and slow turn times for pricing. Jennifer will unlock potential by helping traditional, and nontraditional buyers of whole loans to leverage MCT's technology for increased market share and revenue.



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/.



