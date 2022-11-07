News: Appenate Steps Up to Help Ukraine Aid Organizations | CitizenWire

QUEENSLAND, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- Ukraine Aid Ops (ukraineaidops.org) is a group of civilians helping secure and distribute protective equipment to those in need. This is no small feat, given the size of the country and the sheer number of people caught in the conflict. Given the need, Appenate (appenate.com) is sponsoring 50 Premium user licenses to those on the ground in Ukraine.



This will allow the Ukraine Aid Ops movement to better orchestrate deliveries to critical areas and access the data they need to run a smoother operation.



This includes tracking and confirming deliveries, managing field teams, and monitoring everyone to ensure their safety. They'll achieve this by utilizing Appenate's custom mobile app builder to create and install the apps they need on relevant mobile devices.



Appenate hopes to help spread awareness about this and other movements helping innocent Ukrainians. For more information or to donate to this worthy cause, visit https://ukraineaidops.org/.



About Appenate:



Appenate, founded in 2011, is a no-code, drag-and-drop platform for creating data-driven apps that move businesses towards a paperless, efficient workflow. They are fully self-funded and endeavor to build long-term relationships with their customers. They have industry-leading white-label options available for solutions providers in the IT channel to take advantage of.



Learn more at: https://appenate.com/.



