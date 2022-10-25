News: The Glancy Wine Education Foundation announces its Annual Gala Celebration and auction Saturday November 12 | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation announces its 11th annual gala celebration event and auction, taking place at the San Francisco Wine School in South San Francisco on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 5-10 p.m.



Eagerly anticipated by wine lovers and collectors, the intimate event will feature the ever-popular San Francisco Wine School Sommelier Olympics, luxury wines from all over the world, and a silent auction with unique wine items and experiences. Part of the evening's activities include top sommeliers competing in series of challenges designed by Master Sommelier and San Francisco Wine School founder, David Glancy.



The evening kicks off with a bubbles & bites reception. Then this year's competitors, Paul Carayas, Wine Director for Michelin Star Chez TJ in Mountain View, and Lindsey Young, Lead Sommelier for Michelin Starred Selby's Restaurant in Atherton, will go head-to-head in the annual blind tasting competition, wine trivia challenge, and wine service race. The evening will culminate with the ultimate food pairing competition - a multi-course tasting dinner presented by the competing sommeliers who have both carefully selected pairings for the meal.



The silent auction will be available both on-site and online for those who can't attend the event. Highlighted items include: an Oceania Cruise for two to any of 10 different destinations; a chef's wine pairing dinner for 8 at The Tasting House in Los Gatos; a private home wine tasting experience from Brooks Winery; a 2-night stay in Cuvaison's vineyard cottage plus a VIP tasting; dinner for 2 at Press Restaurant in Napa; a 24-bottle wine fridge pre-stocked with amazing wines; and more.



An auction preview opens on October 25, 2022. Bidding will open on November 4 and close November 13.



Tickets for the gala are available here: https://gwef.networkforgood.com/events/43085-2022-san-francisco-wine-school-anniversary-celebration-benefitting-glancy-wine-education-foundation?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2093645



The foundation's annual celebration plays a crucial role in raising funds required to provide wine education scholarships to wine and hospitality professionals in need of assistance. Donations of silent auction items are still being sought for this fundraising event through November 4, and sponsorships of various types are also available. Year-round, the foundation is happy to receive cash donations towards its scholarship program.



Interested parties should contact board President Cheryl Halloran at cheryl.gwef@gmail.com or 408-806-3757.



Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships online at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.



About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:



Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise their earning power. Find out more at https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/.



Learn More: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/

