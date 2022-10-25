News: iMyPower Portable Power Station LP2000Q 2000W is launched with 2,109 Wh capacity and solar charging capability | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iMyPower, a leading global provider of portable power stations, has just released the new 2022 product model - Portable Power Station LP2000Q. The device has a long-lasting LiFePO4 2,109 Wh battery that you can charge at up to 2,000 W via AC. The gadget has multiple ports, including AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, plus wireless charging pads.



iMyPower Portable Power Station LP2000Q is one of the most robust portable power stations for home and camping use with a 2,000 W sine wave AC inverter and a 2,109 Wh capacity. Its multi-output charging/charging port is suitable for outdoor tools such as mobile phones, laptops, drones, cooling fans, lamps, hair dryers, microwave ovens, coffee makers, electric stoves, etc.



What are the main features?



1. 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter and 2109Wh Capacity；



2. Easy charging by city electricity network, CIG, or solar panel；



3. 8 Outputs for Charging Multiple Devices at once;



4. LiFePO4 Battery with 1,000+ Life Cycles;



5. LCD monitors displaying enough data and the status of the devices;



6. Fast Charging that enables an 80% charge in the time;



7 Protection of low-voltage, over-flow, over-heat, short circuit, and over-discharge.



iMyPower Portable Power Stations Advantages:



1. Intelligent and highly flexible lithium battery management system, efficient energy conversion circuit, wrapped by high-strength aluminum alloy fuselage shell.



2. 8 series safety protection: anti-reverse, high/low-voltage protection, over/insufficient flow protection, over-heat protection, short circuit, over-discharge.



3. Portability, easy to set up, press and play. 60 seconds auto turn-off, or manually long-standby for a night light.



4. iMyPower's operations do not have any harmful effects on the environment. All the Portable Power Station products are RoHS compliant, CE, FCC, PSE, UN38.3, and MSDS certified.



5. Excellent quality at a competitive cost. 20,000sqm plant, 250+ employees, 8 production lines.



Price and Availability:



iMyPower can offer competitive ex-factory prices. OEM/ODM are also welcome. The MOQ is only 100. Inquire now from: https://www.imypower.com/inquiry.html



About iMyPower:



iMyPower is a leading global provider of Portable Power Stations. The company is committed to the development, manufacture, and sales of reliable and high-quality portable outdoor power stations and solar energy systems. More than 10 years experience in energy storage system, as well as 3 years integrated R & D and manufacturer of energy storage technology products.



