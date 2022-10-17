News: Foneazy Unlockit Android New Release: One-Click FRP Bypass for All Samsung Models! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Established in 2020, Foneazy Studio, a flourishing software company that provides a definite solution for your smartphone issues, releases Unlockit Android - a competitive solution for Samsung FRP stuck issues.



With Unlockit Android 3.0.0, you can bypass Google lock on Samsung devices running Android 11/12. You don't even require a Samsung account or overly advanced technical knowledge. You only need to follow some trivial steps, and access to your device is restored in a matter of minutes, the FRP bypass process has been easier than before.



You don't need to download additional unsafe APK files or access another device, as everything can be done through your phone and computer.



HIGHLIGHT FEATURES OF UNLOCKIT ANDROID



* One-Click Samsung FRP Bypass



FRP lock stands for Factory Reset Protection. This is a security measure put in place that is designed to prevent you from accessing a recently reset device unless you type in the relevant Google account and password. Unlockit Android allows users to bypass the Google account verification without the password in just a few minutes with your computer. This feature also works for the latest Samsung devices, including Galaxy S22.



* Wide Compatibility



The one-slick solution supports all Samsung devices running on Android 6 to 12.



HOW TO BYPASS SAMSUNG FRP WITH ONE CLICK



1 - Download and install Unlockit Android on your Windows PC, launch it.Connect your device to your PC through a USB cable.



2 - Choose option and start FRP bypassing.



Check more details via this 2-minute short video: https://youtu.be/P7ovqAiMFqA



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY



* 1-Month Plan - $29.95



* Year Plan - $39.95



* Lifetime Plan - $49.95



Check Unlockit Android pricing plan here: https://www.foneazy.com/pricing/unlockit-android-screen-unlocker/



ABOUT FONEAZY



Founded by Carter Land, Foneazy is all about creating software that caters to the needs of the everyday user. With more than 160,000 users worldwide and 10+ years of experience, Foneazy aims to become a trustworthy brand in the software development community and continue offering easy-to-use products that help users around the globe.



More information: https://www.foneazy.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foneazy/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxPACAtIsvp5HZx8Hdg-Gw/



Learn More: https://www.foneazy.com/

