News: Engage By Cell Announces Rebrand of Divisions | CitizenWire

Previous 'by Cell' Divisions Will Merge for a New Vision and Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, Engage by Cell announces the rebranding of former divisions Guide by Cell, Give by Cell, and Train by Cell to create a cohesive and clear client experience. Engage by Cell has served as a catchall for the growing divisions under the "by Cell" umbrella for years and will now serve as the company's sole iteration.



The tech company will release a new website, https://www.engagebycell.com/, updated services, and a fresh vision for user-friendly mobile tools in a variety of domestic and international organizations.



Engage by Cell has grown to serve healthcare, education, nonprofit, government, occupational safety, enterprise, cultural, and several other industries.



This rebrand will encompass the core technologies: Text Messaging, Mobile Web Apps, GPS Wayfinding, Call Services, Payment Processing, and Digital Cards. These platforms may work together or independently to create the desired client experiences.



"With the tech and mobile world booming, we are constantly upgrading services and adding new platforms. Our new organizational structure will allow us to offer a cohesive, unified front moving forward," says David Asheim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engage by Cell.



About Engage by Cell:



Founded 16 years ago in San Francisco, CA, Guide by Cell began by providing mobile touring solutions to cultural venues. Over the years the "by Cell" divisions have grown to serve clients like Smithsonian Institution, Aon, Bloomberg, USPS, Banner Health, Central Park Conservancy, American Cancer Society, Mary Kay, and many more by providing innovative ways for organizations to use mobile technologies to improve the efficiency of their operation.



For more information, visit: https://www.engagebycell.com/ or call (415) 297-6677



Learn More: https://www.engagebycell.com/

