News: Glancy Wine Education Foundation Announces Addition of New Board Member Maggie Heile joins as co-chair of fundraising | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of a new board member, Maggie Heile, joining this month as co-chair of fundraising.



Bringing 30 years of business and wine experience to her role, Maggie has an impressive entrepreneurial and corporate resume, and is an interdisciplinary leader who has helped brands and organizations achieve high standards of excellence and success. With diverse experience as brand manager, marketing director, and general manager she has worked with household names such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and Eukanuba, driving sales and innovation as well as consumer loyalty.



Passionate about wine, she currently owns a wine brokerage in Utah called Vin 7000, named for the elevation of the highest peak in the state, where she brokers luxury, family-owned producers.



"We couldn't be more excited to have Maggie join our group of dedicated volunteers," said board Vice President, Alder Yarrow. "Her skill sets, emotional intelligence and drive will help take our organization to the next level."



Heile joins just before the foundation's annual gala celebration, which plays a crucial role in raising the funds required to provide wine education scholarships to wine and hospitality professionals in need of assistance. The event will be held on Saturday November 12, 2022, featuring a silent auction and gala, with early-bird tickets available for sale starting September 26th. Donations of silent auction items, ranging from wine to services to experiences are being sought for this fundraising event and sponsorships of various types are also available.



Interested parties should contact board President Cheryl Halloran at cheryl.gwef@gmail.com or 408-806-3757.



Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.



About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:



Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power.



Find out more at: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/.



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/events



https://gwef.networkforgood.com/events/43085-2022-san-francisco-wine-school-anniversary-celebration-benefitting-glancy-wine-education-foundation?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2093645



Learn More: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.